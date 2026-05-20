MJF isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for Mick Foley in AEW.

As speculation continues to swirl regarding a potential appearance by the WWE Hall of Famer, the former AEW World Champion stayed firmly in character while discussing the rumors ahead of this Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Reports surfaced last week claiming AEW has “real” interest in bringing Foley into the company, with the possibility of the Hardcore Legend appearing at Double Or Nothing in his home state of New York. While nothing has been confirmed, MJF was asked about the rumors during a recent interview and didn’t hold back.

“I think Mick Foley is fat and he’s ugly,” MJF responded when asked what he thinks about the Foley-AEW speculation. “I think he was the blueprint of what Darby Allin is now, which makes me hate him even more. That’s what I think of Mick Foley.”

Classic MJF.

The Long Island native’s comments immediately fueled more buzz surrounding a possible interaction between the two, especially given MJF’s history of verbally targeting wrestling legends. Foley, meanwhile, has remained active on the wrestling scene in recent months with appearances for multiple promotions outside of WWE.

Foley’s current WWE Legends contract is reportedly set to expire next month after the Hall of Famer chose not to renew the deal. Foley has publicly voiced frustration with WWE’s “close relationship” with President Donald Trump, and that decision reportedly played a role in allowing the agreement to lapse.

The original report regarding AEW’s interest stated that it’s still unclear whether Foley would be brought in for a one-time appearance or potentially something more long-term.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place this Sunday, May 31, live on pay-per-view. Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete live coverage of the event.