– There are reports making the rounds regarding Piper Niven’s injury being career-threatening, with some outlets noting that it is believed she will not be returning to the ring as a result of the severity of the injury. It is believed to be a neck injury, and despite the aforementioned reports about it being career-threatening, one source insists that there are those who believe that Niven will, in fact, return to the squared circle after she recovers.

– As noted, WWE confirmed John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event on October 11. The reason it was handled the way it was, in terms of Cena polling fans about their interest on social media and Triple H announcing it officially with a simple tweet, is because Cena has no actual TV appearances booked leading up to the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth show on 10/11. Cena has five dates remaining on his schedule, a Raw in Boston in November, a Raw at MSG in NYC in November, the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth PLE, the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE in San Diego, and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event finale in Washington, D.C. in December.

– Rhea Ripley actually left the venue in her gear, completely covered in mist. One source backstage called it a “comical amount of mist” and that they didn’t expect for it to be so much. As seen in IYO SKY’s social media video backstage after the show, she was obviously covered in the mist as well after the attack from former friend and teammate turned rival Asuka.

– Featured below are the producers and writers who helped put together the September 22 episode of WWE Raw at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana:

* New Day vs. Penta & War Raiders was produced by Shane Helms & Adam Pearce

* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez was produced by Petey Williams

* Rusev vs. JD McDonagh was produced by Abyss

* Jey Uso vs. LA Knight was produced by Bobby Roode

* Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka was produced by Jason Jordan

* Jimmy & Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes backstage segment was written by Chad Barbash & Brian Parise

* Judgment Day backstage segment was written by James Curtin (Drake Maverick)

* Lyra Valkyria & Bayley backstage segment was written by John Trowbridge & Kristen Koedding

* Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley backstage segment was written by Bryan Yang

* LA Knight backstage interview was written by Chad Barbash & Brian Parise

* Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch backstage segment was written by Alexandra Williams

* Adam Pearce with Maxxine Durpi, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee backstage segment was written by John Trowbridge & Kristen Koedding

(H/T: Fightful Select)