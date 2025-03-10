Regarding recent online speculation about Shinsuke Nakamura’s potential departure from WWE, sources within the company indicated that there is no credibility to these rumors. Multiple sources within WWE have heard nothing to suggest Nakamura is leaving.

The March 7 edition of WWE SmackDown saw several key promos and matches, with behind-the-scenes contributions from notable writers and producers.

Cristian Scovell was credited as the writer for Randy Orton’s promo, while Cody Rhodes’ segment was penned by Michael Kirshenbaum.

SmackDown Producer Assignments:

* Randy Orton’s promo – Michael Hayes

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven – TJ Wilson

* Top Contender Tag Match – Shawn Daivari

* Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa – Bobby Roode & Michael Hayes

* Michin vs. Chelsea Green – Kenny Dykstra

* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre – Abyss

* LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Jamie Noble

