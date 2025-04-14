There are a number of media appearances for multiple WWE Superstars during WrestleMania Week this week leading up to the two-night premium live event on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured below is a complete schedule of confirmed appearances between this Wednesday, April 16, and this Saturday, April 19, for talent such as Chad Gable, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Sheamus, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Trick Williams, The Bella Twins and Chelsea Green.

With The Bella Twins in town in particular, there has been buzz online and speculation on social media about Nikki and Brie Bella, who have teased WWE returns multiple times in recent weeks, possibly turning up at WrestleMania 41 Saturday or WrestleMania 41 Sunday.