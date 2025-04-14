There are a number of media appearances for multiple WWE Superstars during WrestleMania Week this week leading up to the two-night premium live event on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured below is a complete schedule of confirmed appearances between this Wednesday, April 16, and this Saturday, April 19, for talent such as Chad Gable, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Sheamus, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Trick Williams, The Bella Twins and Chelsea Green.
With The Bella Twins in town in particular, there has been buzz online and speculation on social media about Nikki and Brie Bella, who have teased WWE returns multiple times in recent weeks, possibly turning up at WrestleMania 41 Saturday or WrestleMania 41 Sunday.
Wednesday 4/16:
4 PM – Chad Gable appearing at Legacy Sports Cards at 4235 South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas.
Thursday 4/17:
9 AM – Jey Uso Meet and Greet at Walmart Supercenter at 6005 South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.
4 PM – Sheamus meet and greet to promote Seagram’s Escape Spiked at 4230 South Rainbow Road in Las Vegas.
4 PM – The Miz appearing at The Awesome Card Shop at West Sahara Promenade, 8125 W Sahara Ave #160 in Las Vegas.
Friday 4/18:
12 PM – Rey Mysterio meet and greet at Cricket Wireless at 2101 North Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 100 in Las Vegas.
1 PM – Trick Williams meet and greet to promote Seagram’s Escape Spiked at 4230 South Rainbow Road in Las Vegas.
9 PM – Nikki and Brie Bella host Honky-Tonk Takeover at Ole Red Las Vegas at 3627 South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Saturday 4/19:
9 AM – Chelsea Green Meet and Greet at Total Wine & More at 6885 South Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Obviously, all appearances are subject to change. Be sure to check locally with venues for additional details.