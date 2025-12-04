Could the President of the United States of America be in the house when WWE legend John Cena wraps up his iconic pro wrestling career later this month?

That rumor has been making the rounds.

In an update, WWE Superstar Logan Paul spoke with FOX News for an interview this week, during which he addressed the rumors and noted that “WWE has talked about it.”

Additionally, Paul reflected on his own match against Cena at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, and the possibility of “crashing the party” at Cena’s upcoming retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his match with John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth: “I am disappointed that I did not come out victorious. He’s really good. I don’t know what to say. Like, halfway through the match, I was like, ‘Oh, this is like a different level of wrestler.’ But yeah, I mean, it’s John Cena, so I got my match. I’ll see if I can try to convince him to come back for one more so I can beat him next time. But although he told me that he’s not going to do that, he’s not going to do that.”

On possibly crashing the party at Cena’s retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “I’m not above that.”

On rumors of U.S. President Donald Trump coming to attend Cena’s retirement match on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC: “We (people in the WWE) have talked about it. I have no idea. It seems like something that could happen. I think it’d be awesome. But I don’t know how political the WWE wants to get, so I’m not sure.”

John Cena squares off against the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, the finals of which take place this Friday on WWE SmackDown with Gunther vs. LA Knight, in his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.