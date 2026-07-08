An update has surfaced regarding recent rumors of CM Punk being traded to SmackDown.

Following his shocking return on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk is officially being promoted as a featured star on WWE SmackDown.

After capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Sami Zayn on Raw in his hometown of Chicago, Punk has been added to the advertised lineup for all currently listed episodes of SmackDown on WWE.com.

That begins with this Friday’s show in Oklahoma City, where Punk has already been confirmed by WWE to appear. WWE is currently advertising Punk alongside Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, and Gunther for upcoming SmackDown events.

In addition to his television appearances, Punk is also being advertised for WWE’s live events in Las Cruces on Saturday, July 11, and Albuquerque on Sunday, July 12.

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