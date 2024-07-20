It doesn’t appear Rhio is on a path to WWE just yet.

Fightful Select is reporting that she has not been offered a deal from the company, despite rumors to the contrary following the invitation the United Kingdom standout and Progress Women’s Champion received from WWE to visit the Performance Center.

Rhio would be open to such an opportunity if one were to present itself, according to sources, and already has a US visa for a planned stint in the States in the near future.

WWE is reportedly focusing on other international women talent joining the company soon in NXT, such as Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

It’s worth noting that WWE would not have invited Rhio to the PC in Orlando, FL. if there wasn’t at least some level of interest in her.

In related news, there are rumors that another international women’s wrestling prospect, Australian powerhouse Delta Brady, has signed with WWE.

While those rumors have yet to be confirmed, it is known that the company was impressed with her in particular after the recent Australian tryout camp prior to WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year.