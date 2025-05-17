– The GoFundMe campaign set up by Dominic DeAngelo to assist with funeral expenses on May 30 for the late pro wrestling legend Sabu has already raised $47,874 in under four days. Those interested in helping out the family of Terry “Sabu” Brunk can do so by contributing at GoFundMe.com.

– WGN TV out of Chicago, Illinois has confirmed that former Four Horsemen member and WCW veteran Steve “Mongo” McMichael was laid to rest in a private service this past Thursday, May 15. As noted, All Elite Wrestling will honor the NFL Hall of Fame legend tonight on their special AEW Collision: Beach Break show at 8/7c on TNT and MAX.

– Damian Priest will be honored today in “The Empire State,” as the WWE Superstar’s Bronx Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for 9:30am EST. in front of The Bronx Courthouse on The Grand Concourse. “To say I am honored and grateful is an understatement,” Priest said of the honor. “I truly feel privileged to be recognized by a borough, city and state that I love. Thank you, New York.”