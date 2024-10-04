– As seen during the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show this week, “Switchblade” Jay White made his AEW television return. The company was hopeful to get White medically cleared to return in time to be a surprise in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London 2024 in August, but things didn’t end up working out that way.

– Powerhouse Hobbs, who has been medically cleared to return to the ring, was also backstage at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on 10/2. He is expected back on TV in the near future as well.

– As noted, Sammy Guevara was legitimately knocked unconscious in a scary moment that led to the immediately end of his match against Serpentico that was being taped for ROH On HonorClub prior to the start of the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show (Watch Video Here). In an update, “The Spanish God” was seen walking around backstage after being taken to the back on a stretcher.

– Kelly Madsen, who was also knocked out during another match taped for ROH On HonorClub at the 10/2 AEW taping, was taken to a hospital next door and is recovering. She didn’t appear to suffer any serious injuries outside of the presumed concussion.

