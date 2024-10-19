“The Spanish God” is ready to return to the ring.

Sammy Guevara has reportedly been medically cleared for an in-ring return after spending the last couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Guevara suffered a concussion during a scary moment in his match against Serpentico at a ROH On HonorClub taping on October 2 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com was first to report the news that Guevara has been medically cleared for a wrestling comeback.

The AEW and ROH star himself appeared to confirm the news on X this week, writing, “Good news! LFG!”