An update on Samoa Joe.

The AEW superstar and former world champion was written off of television so he could film season two of the hit Peacock series Twisted Metal, which was based off the popular video games series. Joe played the physical role of Sweet Tooth on the show, with Will Arnett voicing the character.

PW Insider reports that Joe began filming this season on July 17th in Toronto, with the show not expected to wrap until October. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be gone until then, but he will certainly be absent for a good portion of that time since he is a major character.

Joe last wrestled Chris Jericho in a street fight, and was driven through a wall.