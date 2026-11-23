The Rock could be in store for a big payday in Saudi Arabia next year.

With WWE set to bring WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia in 2027, there is reportedly a belief within the company that Saudi officials will make a major push to secure the involvement of “The Final Boss.”

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez addressed the possibility of The Rock working the biggest WWE event of the year despite his busy Hollywood schedule.

“What I can say is that within WWE, people talking and that sort of thing, they believe that Saudi will do everything they can to get this guy for WrestleMania, and they’ve got a lot of money,” Alvarez stated.

While nothing is confirmed regarding The Rock’s involvement in the event, Alvarez reiterated that there is an expectation internally that an effort will be made to get him on board.

“There seems to be a belief that they’re going to try,” he added. “So we shall see.”

The Rock is scheduled to make his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, commemorating the 30-year anniversary of his WWE debut.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

@TheRock just put @PatMcAfeeShow through a table 😭 https://t.co/ONmvB61CVw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2026