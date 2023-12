– Because WWE filmed two weeks worth of SmackDown with the live show on FOX from 8-10pm EST. and the follow-up taping for next week’s show at the Resh Center in Green Bay, WI. last night, there were no post-show dark matches.

– Some talents from the SmackDown brand are scheduled to work some live events this weekend as part of the WWE Holiday Live Tour, however they are expected to then have time off until December 26.

(H/T: Fightful Select)