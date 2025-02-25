– TKO Group will report their fourth quarter and complete 2024 earnings on Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2025. A media call will take place this afternoon regarding the earnings.

– Season six of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of The Ring” will premiere on Tuesday, March 25, with the debut episode focusing on the legendary Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mick Foley. Other episodes in the new season will focus on the following topics:

* Tony Atlas

* Ludvig Borga

* Daffney

* Eddie Gilbert

* Superstar Billy Graham

* Muhammad Hassan

* Billy Jack Haynes

* The Original Sheik

* Vader

– The latest WWE 2K25 teaser videos released via the WWE Games account on X features “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.