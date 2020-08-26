– Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro have been announced for Sunday’s special Payback edition of WWE’s The Bump. The episode will air at 10:30am ET via the WWE Network, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

– WWE noted this afternoon that more virtual seats for ThunderDome were opened up for registration, but it took less than 20 minutes for fans to sign up for those seats as well. Capacity for Friday’s SmackDown was quickly reached, as seen in the tweets below.

It looks like the WWE ThunderDome website is actually opening up for sign-ups around 20 minutes before the announcements are being made on social media.

12:23PM ET UPDATE: More virtual seats in the #WWEThunderDome for this Friday’s #SmackDown have opened! Head to https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos now to register. https://t.co/RhsKSKRMuv — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2020

12:40PM ET UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday. Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWEPayback this Sunday will be available tomorrow! https://t.co/RhsKSKRMuv — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.