A new match has been announced for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, and it will feature the AEW debut of a rising Stardom talent ahead of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Hazuki is officially set to make her first appearance for AEW this weekend when she takes on Maya World on Collision.

The bout was confirmed by Tony Khan on social media, with additional intrigue added due to Hazuki’s upcoming Owen Hart Cup showdown against Persephone.

Persephone is scheduled to join the commentary team during the match as she scouts her first-round tournament opponent ahead of their quarterfinal clash.

“With Persephone on commentary before their upcoming Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal fight,” Khan’s social media announcement began. “Hazuki will make her AEW debut when she collides vs rising star Maya World THIS SATURDAY!”

The women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament officially kicked off at AEW Double or Nothing, where Athena defeated Mina Shirakawa to advance to the semifinals.

Still remaining in the opening round are Hazuki vs. Persephone, Skye Blue vs. Sareee, and Alex Windsor vs. a mystery wildcard entrant.

The tournament finals are scheduled to take place next month at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Big opportunity for Hazuki coming up.

AEW is also returning to its normal Collision format this Saturday after airing a special combined three-hour Dynamite and Collision episode on Wednesday night from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This weekend’s standalone Collision will take place in Huntsville, Alabama, where AEW is also planning to honor late Midnight Express legend Dennis Condrey during the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.