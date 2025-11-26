The WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 show was an eventful one.

In addition to the show featuring the final NXT appearance ever by John Cena and a new champion being crowned in WWE, a second title changed hands on Tuesday night.

Former WWE Superstar Xia Li, now known as Lei Ying Lee in TNA Wrestling, defeated WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace in a triple-threat match to capture the TNA Knockouts World Championship. With the win, she successfully brings the TNA-based title back to TNA Wrestling, much like Mike Santana did with the TNA World Championship previously held by WWE NXT’s Trick Williams.

An emotional post-match celebration took place during the November 25 show, a taped episode from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, which saw TNA President Carlos Silva, baseball-cap-and-all, appearing in the ring to put the title around the waist of his new champion.

Once the show wrapped up, Lei Ying Lee fielded a number of posts from pro wrestling legends and other current wrestling stars on social media. She was also featured in a WWE digital exclusive backstage interview released via YouTube, as well as several photos of herself with the title and other wrestlers, all of which you can view below.

