Seth Rollins is scheduled to be in action at WWE SmackDown this week.

WWE is advertising the former World Heavyweight Champion for a six-man tag team dark match following Friday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2026 ‘go-home episode’ of WWE SmackDown at the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, LA.

Rollins is scheduled to team with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa against members of 946, represented by Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

As always, the advertised lineup is subject to change.

While Rollins has remained active at WWE live events, including the company’s recent summer and South American tours, he has not competed on WWE television since his match against Roman Reigns on Night 2 of SummerSlam on August 2.

There has been speculation regarding when Rollins will make his official return to WWE television.

A recent report indicated that WWE had considered bringing Rollins back as part of the Money in the Bank premium live event on October 10. However, those plans reportedly changed, with the company instead waiting for the appropriate time to reintroduce him to television storylines.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced a televised return date for Rollins, and his advertised dark match appearance does not necessarily indicate that he will appear during Friday’s broadcast.

Meanwhile, Rollins’ scheduled tag team partner for the 10/9 dark match, LA Knight, is preparing for a major championship opportunity this weekend.

Knight is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.