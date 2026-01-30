Seth Rollins remains on the sidelines as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, leaving his in-ring return timetable very much up in the air.

The timing couldn’t be worse, with WWE Royal Rumble set for this weekend and WrestleMania 42 looming just under two months away.

As WWE barrels toward its biggest stretch of the year, one of its top stars is stuck playing the waiting game.

While appearing on The Sal Licata Show, Rollins was asked whether he’s hoping to be cleared in time to return for WrestleMania 42.

“The Visionary” made it clear that while the desire is absolutely there, the final say is out of his hands.

“Ultimately, the decision is not up to me,” Rollins said. “I do everything that they put in front of me, try to hit all my markers as far as rehab is concerned, get myself ready.”

Rollins admitted that WrestleMania is always the target for performers, especially when injuries threaten to sideline them during such a critical period.

“Any time you’re in our profession, WrestleMania is the main goal. I’m eyeballing WrestleMania, I’d love to be involved in some capacity.”

However, Rollins stressed that his availability for WWE’s “Grandest Stage of Them All” on April 18 and April 19 will ultimately depend on medical clearance rather than personal motivation.

“At the end of the day, I don’t make that final call,” he said. “The doctors have to make that decision and let me know if I’m good enough to do that. If the timeline fits, we’ll see.”

