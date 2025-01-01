Several contracts officially expired with the arrival of the new year, creating a surge of free agents in the wrestling market.

Perhaps most notably, “Speedball” Mike Bailey is now a free agent. While Bailey’s active time with TNA ended in October, his contract ran through the end of 2024. He is expected to join AEW in the near future.

Steph De Lander is also a free agent, despite currently being sidelined with an injury.

Other talents whose contracts ended with 2024 include Kushida, Aiden Prince, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jade Chung, and Trent Seven.

Additionally, as is customary, several NJPW contracts are set to expire in the coming days.

