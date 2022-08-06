Fightful Select has released a new report explaining the whereabouts of several top stars in WWE who have been absent from Raw and SmackDown.

-The top-mentioned name is Kevin Owens, who has not been seen much since June’s Money In the Bank premium live event. Reports are that Owens is not injured, but that WWE is cooking up plans for him now that Triple H is the head of creative.

-Another star that has been missing is Lacey Evans, who many know was a pet project of the now retired Vince McMahon. Evans’s return this year was described to the publication as “chaotic and directionless.” As of now there is no immediate creative plans for Evans.

-Omos was the third and final star mentioned. The Big Man is still being managed by MVP, and most recently competed on WWE Main Event this past Monday. No word on what WWE has planned for him, but several stars are in the same boat as him as they wait to figure out how they are figured into television storylines.