Some more information has come to light regarding the untimely injury of top WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Following up on earlier reports, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is believed to be dealing with a legitimate injury suffered during his match at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event from this past Saturday at RAC Arena in Australia.

Photos, which we shared here on the website earlier today, circulating from backstage and around Australia show Rollins wearing his arm in a sling after the event.

Internally, the belief is that he was hurt while performing the coast-to-coast headbutt spot, reportedly bracing his fall with his arm. This resulted in the pro wrestling veteran taking an impact that could have “long lasting ramifications,” per his own words.

While much still remains speculative at this point, the specific nature of the injury is being kept closely guarded within WWE.

According to one WWE source, who spoke independently, a broken arm might actually be a better scenario for an athlete than a serious shoulder injury, depending on the circumstances and what is needed physically going forward, as well as the timeline involved.

The reason for this in this particular case is because a fracture could allow for a December return. A more severe shoulder issue, however, would likely force major creative changes and a longer time in the sidelines with forced, mandatory cease of physicality.

Despite the apparent injury, Rollins was praised backstage in WWE after this performance for finishing the match and continuing to appear throughout the show, including a promo, backstage segment, and even a physical altercation.

Optimism remained coming out of the show from some that because he was cleared for those segments and allowed to do the physical stuff that he did, that the damage might not be as significant as initially feared.

Seth Rollins is expected to undergo further testing this week, where a lot of questions will get answers.

Creatively, WWE has already begun shifting direction, as seen by the explosive closing angle on Monday’s special live morning episode of WWE Raw in Australia. The show ended with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacking Rollins and leaving him laying.

Sources noted this was seen as a major pivot in plans, with one indicating that a Breakker heel turn or split wasn’t expected until next year, and was forced to be done way earlier than they were intending to.

