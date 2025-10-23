Shinsuke Nakamura has fans talking after his recent remarks about the future of his wrestling career — but the “King of Strong Style” isn’t planning to hang up his boots just yet.

The WWE Superstar stirred speculation over the weekend when he posted a reflective message suggesting that his time in the ring might be nearing its end. The cryptic comment led many to wonder if Nakamura was contemplating retirement after more than two decades in professional wrestling.

However, in a follow-up interview with Tokyo Sports, Nakamura clarified that while he’s aware that his career won’t last forever, retirement isn’t imminent. Instead, he spoke about his desire to keep pushing himself creatively and physically, while also paying respect to those who paved the way before him — including Hiroshi Tanahashi, whom Nakamura referenced as a major influence and inspiration.

Nakamura, who has competed around the world and captured championships in both Japan and WWE, emphasized that his current focus remains on performing at the highest level. As he put it, his journey isn’t over — he’s simply becoming more reflective about the legacy he wants to leave behind.

On reading a message from AJ Styles on the Japan tour: “On the first day, I was able to do what I had to do and say what I had to say. On the second day, I was glad to be able to support AJ’s special feelings as both a friend and a rival. (AJ) isn’t retiring today or tomorrow, though.”

On referencing Tanahashi and a possible match with him: “I mean I love Japan, right? [laughs] There’s no way Shinsuke Nakamura would say something so rude. I’m trying to do everything I can, but things can happen at any moment. Well, Tanahashi has become quite the mischievous figure…”

On if he’s thinking about retirement: “Fortunately, I haven’t had many injuries so it’s not right away, but there’s no such thing as forever. If you ask me about the next 10 years, I have my doubts, but if you ask me about five years, maybe. You never know what tomorrow will bring, so I think the only thing I can do is do what I can now.”

On his goal of becoming World Champion: “That’s what I’m doing because I believe in it. That is the World Heavyweight Championship. I hope I can achieve that. I think that’s the one thing that Japanese people, especially men, have yet to break through on this American stage. I don’t know if it’s proof, but I can’t help but wonder what would happen if I couldn’t do it. I hope I can leave behind some kind of path, some kind of hope, for the next generation of Japanese and Asian people.”

