Several big matches have been announced for WWE’s upcoming return to Japan.

The company will run Supershow events at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18. Bouts for the shows were revealed during the Japanese broadcast of WWE SmackDown on ABEMA.

Former multi-time champion Shinsuke Nakamura is set to make his in-ring return on the tour. Nakamura has not competed since dropping a first-round bout in the King of the Ring tournament back in June. He’ll be back in action on night one, teaming with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

For the second night, Nakamura is slated to join forces with CM Punk and Uso in six-man tag action against The Vision.

Night one will feature CM Punk challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against recent career nemesis Seth Rollins.

Featured below are the updated lineups for the two WWE Supershows in Japan in October:

WWE SUPERSHOW JAPAN (October 17, 2025)

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk (World Heavyweight Title)

* Giulia (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley (Women’s U.S. Title)

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed



WWE SUPERSHOW JAPAN (October 18, 2025)

* Giulia vs. Kairi Sane (w/ Asuka)

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

* CM Punk, Jey Uso & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed