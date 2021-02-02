–PW Insider reports that Simon Gotch will be entering the free agency pool soon as his contract with MLW is about to expire. It is noted that Gotch may still appear for the promotion in the future, but there’s no indication he will re-sign. He was one of the many stars featured in today’s promo for Bloodsport.

-The strap that was used in the Caribbean strap match between Richard Holliday and Savio Vega was the same one used between Vega and Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWF back in 1996.

-MLW newcomer Bu Ku Dao is reportedly a star that the company has high-hopes for, and is viewed as a potential top babyface. Dao teams up with TJP to challenge Los Parks for the MLW tag titles on this week’s Fusion.