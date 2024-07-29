– WWE has started their promotional push for the upcoming blue brand return to the USA Network. NBC Universal began running commercials this past weekend for the September episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that is scheduled to air on the USA Network.

– Chelsea Green spoke about her routine in terms of diet and eating while on the road with WWE in a special featured interview with Muscle & Fitness. Check that out at MuscleAndFitness.com.

– Fandiem released the following announcement regarding WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan:

Want to meet Liv Morgan at WWE Monday Night RAW? Donate to Make-A-Wish and you could win a trip to Fort Lauderdale with a friend, friends & family tickets, and signed Air Jordans! Your donation makes dreams come true. Donate at fandiem.com/livmorgan.

– The latest episode of the popular weekly WWE digital series “WWE Top 10” touched down on the company’s official YouTube channel on Sunday. This week’s video features the top ten most shocking moments of 2024 so far. Among those listed are CM Punk costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship, and the haunting arrival of The Wyatt Sicks.

– Featured below are the “Road to SummerSlam” videos for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre and Nia Jax vs. Bayley matches.

– Finally, WWE has a “Best of SummerSlam: 24/7 full matches marathon” live stream ongoing today, Monday, July 29, 2024.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.