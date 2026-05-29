The war of words between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca continued this week, with Lynch once again taking aim at her upcoming challenger ahead of WWE Clash in Italy.

As part of her recent string of social media rants, Lynch questioned Ruca’s condition following the injury scare from last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event match. “The Man” mocked Ruca while suggesting she may not even be medically cleared for their scheduled championship showdown.

“I told Sol Puka (cause she makes me want to puke!!!!!) she wasn’t ready to step in the ring with me and she didn’t listen!!!!! I hope she make it to Italy although she’s not medically cleared! Some people think it’s because she LOST HER MIND!”

Ruca appeared to suffer a leg injury during her match against Lynch at SNME after an awkward landing while attempting the Sol Snatcher. The referee immediately stopped the bout, resulting in Ruca being awarded the win via disqualification.

At this point, WWE has not issued any official update regarding the severity of the injury, and Ruca herself has yet to publicly address her status.

Despite the uncertainty, the current plan remains for Lynch and Ruca to clash for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31 from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.