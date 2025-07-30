– As part of their new partnership with WWE, Minute Maid will be featured at this weekend’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event at MetLife Stadium. The activation, located at the Verizon Gate, will include appearances by Minute Maid mascots, a custom championship belt for fan photo-ops, drink sampling, and a station where attendees can design their own AI-generated matchup poster. Additionally, Lyft cars with special Minute Maid branding will be on-site. Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE Superstar Sheamus will make a Minute Maid-sponsored appearance at ShopRite in Hackensack, New Jersey on Thursday, July 31 from 4–6 PM.

– At her farewell tour stop in Cincinnati, OH. on Tuesday night, Cyndi Lauper shared personal stories between songs, including a tribute to several wrestling legends she worked with early in her career. After her opening number, Lauper fondly recalled her time with Captain Lou Albano, Roddy Piper, The Iron Sheik, Classy Freddie Blassie, and Andre the Giant, referencing her hit song from The Goonies. Notably, she made no mention of WWE, WrestleMania, or Hulk Hogan—who passed away less than a week ago and was a central figure in her 1980s crossover with WWE.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther spoke with RadioTimes.com to promote his title defense against CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend. “The Ring General” noted that his match with “The Best in the World” is one he is excited for the most based on the other recent top names and legends he has shared the ring with. “I’m looking forward to getting in the ring with [Punk] on a big stage like SummerSlam in a prominent spot like that,” Gunther said. “That’s why I joined the company, I wanted to be in the ring with the top, top guys and him coming back was a big deal, he’s one of the most unique performers that the business has ever had. That’s what I’m here for. I’m all ready for it and I’m prepared and I’m excited. I’ve always operated better when I’ve had responsibility [placed] on me and that’s the case here. I embrace it and I enjoy it, and SummerSlam is the next big one. I did ‘Mania with Jey [Uso] but I feel like SummerSlam with Punk from an overall perspective is the one that I’m most excited for so far.”