An injury update on Alexa Bliss emerged during the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 post-show on Saturday night.

Following their participation in the Women’s WarGames match at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, Charlotte Flair and Bayley appeared on the post-show to discuss the event.

During their appearance, Flair provided an update on Bliss, who appeared to suffer a broken nose during the Women’s WarGames match earlier in the evening, an injury that resulted in Bliss being pulled from the match as it continued.

Flair revealed that her fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was being evaluated by WWE’s medical team following the bout.

Bliss was seen bleeding heavily during the match, with fans in attendance also capturing photographs of the aftermath. While a broken nose is suspected, the full extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Following the appearance by Flair and Bayley, Liv Morgan joined the post-show to discuss her continued success as champion.

Morgan celebrated her latest successful title defense, which saw her defeat Becky Lynch earlier in the evening to retain her championship at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

lexi saying “please let me out🥹” our baby 🙏🏻 #alexabliss #wargames #survivorseries https://t.co/89QxB3ekQL — liv🇮🇹 (@bliisstan) November 28, 2026

Footage of Alexa Bliss being rushed backstage courtesy of @ParadiseCardBrk my source backstage has stated it is believed to be a broken nose, possible broken jaw, concussion & broken teeth. You can see her husband Ryan Cabrera rush to her side #SurvivorSeries #AlexaBliss https://t.co/sdRkbDvqmh — Hank Mardukas (@JimnMarvinLuder) November 29, 2026