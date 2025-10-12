An update on the status of an injured AEW star has surfaced.

As noted, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury during the taping of his match against Josh Alexander this past Wednesday at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Sunday morning, the Japanese wrestling star took to Instagram to share some photos of himself in the hospital, along with a statement in Japanese updating fans on his condition.

The translated statement reads as follows:

“I’ve only been getting seriously injured. This time, it’s a femur fracture, and the broken bone even pierced through the muscle.” “The surgery was a success!!! (If I get another serious injury like this, I think I’ll live out the rest of my life as an ordinary person.)“ “I couldn’t believe it. Tony Khan himself sent me flowers and a letter. If someone does that for you, you can’t just quit, can you?!!! I cried. I don’t know if it’ll take one year or a year and a half to recover, but I’ll do what I can. Right now, only my toes can move. The pain is intense. I was shocked to even feel anything. Mr. Tony Khan… all I can do is try my best.”

AEW President Tony Khan sent a card to Ibushi, which can be seen in the photo with the message on the card reading:

“WE ARE ALL THINKING OF YOU AND SENDING OUR BEST WISHES FOR A SMOOTH AND SPEEDY RECOVERY.

– TONY KHAN.”

As the match with Kota Ibushi against Josh Alexander was airing on AEW Collision: Homecoming on Saturday night, the AEW boss-man surfaced via social media to share a message about the Japanese wrestling veteran.

“We are all very grateful for The Golden Star Kota Ibushi,” he wrote. “In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room [and] fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on AEW Collision tonight!”

