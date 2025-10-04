Ridge Holland has undergone surgery after suffering a significant foot injury.

The WWE EVOLVE and TNA Wrestling star revealed that he went under the knife on Friday to repair a Lisfranc injury sustained during TNA iMPACT television tapings in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Holland took to social media to share a post-surgery update with fans via a video on his official X account. In the clip, he reflected on his journey over the past several years and expressed frustration over the timing of the setback.

“The last seven years have been a bumpy ride,” Holland said. “As I was getting something going in TNA, this injury happened.”

Despite the unfortunate turn, Holland said he’s determined to make the most of his recovery period.

“I’m looking forward to getting in the best shape of my life before my return,” he added, while also thanking fans for their support and giving a special shoutout to the Andrews Orthopedic Team in Birmingham, Alabama.

Holland sustained the injury during a match with Moose at the post-TNA Victory Road 2025 tapings of TNA iMPACT at the Edmonton Expo Centre, which will cover the episodes that will air in the weeks leading up to TNA Bound For Glory on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Following the taping, reports emerged that Holland was injured and had to be assisted backstage after the bout. He later confirmed the news himself on social media, writing. “Lisfranc Injury. Surgery Friday. See ya in a bit,”

The final line where Holland noted that he will see fans “in a bit” has led many to believe that he will be on the sidelines recovering from the operation and rehabbing the injury for a considerable amount of time before he is able to return to in-ring action.

One source also noted that Holland required help getting to the backstage area immediately after the Moose match that caused the injury.

Watch the aforementioned social media video update from Ridge Holland addressing the surgery he underwent via the media player embedded below.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the recovery process and return status of WWE EVOLVE and TNA Wrestling star Ridge Holland continue to surface.