An update has surfaced regarding Steph De Lander.

As noted, during the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event in San Antonio, TX. on Friday night, Steph De Lander appeared in the ring and announced she would not be competing as scheduled, and that she needed neck surgery.

On Saturday, TNA released a digital exclusive where Gia Miller informed fans that De Lander will be out anywhere from six to ten months.

