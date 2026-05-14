New details have surfaced regarding the legal case involving former AAA star Cuatrero and WWE’s Stephanie Vaquer.

On May 5, Cuatrero, whose real name is Rogelio Reyes, was found guilty of domestic violence and attempted femicide against Vaquer stemming from an incident that took place in March 2023.

Following the ruling, Cuatrero was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison. Despite the conviction, he currently remains free on bail.

The case has drawn significant attention across the wrestling world due to Vaquer’s rising international profile and the seriousness of the charges involved.

On Wednesday, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) secured a conviction against Rogelio “N” (Cuatrero) after establishing his guilty verdict in the crimes of attempted femicide and equivalent domestic violence, committed against his former partner, in connection with events that occurred on March 2, 2023. “According to the investigation, Rogelio “N” physically assaulted the victim at a residence in the Colonia Doctores on the Cuauhtémoc borough, causing her various injuries. After the assault, he fled the scene. “In response to these events, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant against Rogelio “N,” which was executed on March 11, 2023, by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI), in coordination with personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes (FGEA). Subsequently, he was indicted and placed under pretrial detention as a precautionary measure. “On March 7, 2025, a court modified that precautionary measure and allowed him to continue the criminal proceedings while free under supervision, with the obligation to report weekly, not to approach the victim, and not to practice his profession as a wrestler. “Once the corresponding procedural stages were completed and following the oral trial, the judicial authority handed down a guilty verdict against Rogelio “N” and imposed a sentence of 12 years and 8 months, in addition to the payment of full compensation for the damages. It also determined that the convicted individual will serve his sentence while remaining free and may continue to practice his profession, under judicial supervision, and must therefore report every three weeks regarding his appearances, venues, and match cards. As part of the protective measures for the victim, the court ruled that he may not participate in events where she is present. “With this ruling, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office reaffirms its commitment to combating violence against women through robust investigations with a gender perspective, to ensure victims have access to justice, full reparation for the harm suffered, and protective measures that safeguard their integrity and safety.”

#ÚLTIMAHORA: Sentencia condenatoria para Cuatrero. Rogelio Reyes fue encontrado culpable por violencia familiar y tentativa de #feminicidio contra su ex novia, @Steph_Vaquer. El próximo martes se dará a conocer la pena. pic.twitter.com/P4pLDY1hK4 — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) May 6, 2026