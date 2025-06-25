– Five members of WWE’s production team who had been stranded at Doha Airport in Qatar have now arrived in Saudi Arabia.

– WWE Superstars are traveling to Saudi Arabia today, but unlike previous trips where talent flew together on a single flight, this time they’re arriving on multiple flights from various U.S. cities.

– WWE will host a special Night of Champions Kickoff event this Friday in Riyadh ahead of that evening’s episode of SmackDown.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown will stream internationally on Netflix at 1 PM ET, ahead of its traditional broadcast on the USA Network at 8 PM ET.

– The WWE Experience attraction is still up and running in Saudi Arabia. Featured below are elaborate videos shot inside the special attraction destination in Riyadh from months back.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)