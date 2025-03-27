– This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite had some notable guests behind the scenes. Wrestling veteran Josh Mathews and former WCW and WWE star Perry Saturn were both present backstage, sparking speculation about potential roles they may play within the company. Whether they were there for business or simply to catch up with friends remains unclear.

– AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is set to take center stage at the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day game by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The appearance serves as part of AEW’s promotional efforts for the highly anticipated AEW All In: Texas 2025 event, which will be held at the Rangers’ home stadium this July. With MJF’s signature charisma, fans can expect an entertaining moment at the ballpark.

– AEW star and former world champion Swerve Strickland recently sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad, with the conversation taking place just one day after the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event. Watch parts one and two of the new sit-down interview via the popular DJ Vlad YouTube channel below.