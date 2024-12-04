– There has been talk of The Renegade Twins duo of Robyn and Charlette Renegade possibly joinging the Moné Corporation with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. “The CEO” was aligned with Kamille up until last week, when “The Brickhouse” abruptly parted ways with Moné on AEW Dynamite. Nothing is set in stone at this time, however it is expected to happen at some point.

– To those asking, the AEW Triple Crown is not up for grabs in this year’s AEW Continental Classic Tournament like it was when Eddie Kingston won the inaugural tournament. At the time, “The Mad King” holding a NJPW title was a big deciding factor in him being chosen to win the AEW Continental Classic. Because AEW can’t change that title at their leisure, it was doomed to be a special one-time novelty concept. The AEW Continental Classic tournament continues tonight, with new Blue and Gold League matches on AEW Dynamite.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross recorded a special cold open for the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packs NFL on Prime game scheduled to air on Thursday night.

If you’re watching @PrimeVideo tonight for the @Lions vs @packers showdown check out the cold open that I voiced over this morning. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 4, 2024

– The November 30 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special day and time on Saturday at 5/4c, drew 126,000 viewers on TNT, according to WrestleNomics.com. The 11/30 show pulled a 0.03 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. By comparison, the previous week’s episode of AEW Rampage on November 22 drew 249,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the coveted 18-49 target demo.

