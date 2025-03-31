– The Bloodline may be back in action soon, as Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa will no longer be the only active members in the group. According to one source, Tonga Loa is expected to make his return to WWE in the near future. The belief is that Tonga will resurface on WWE SmackDown at some point in the month of June.

– Dark Side of the Ring returns with a new episode as part of the ongoing sixth season of the popular and critically acclaimed show from Vice TV this coming Tuesday night. The second episode of the new season will focus on former WWE Superstar Ludvig Borga, who also competed against MMA legend Randy Couture at UFC 13 under his real name of Tony Halme. As noted, in a teaser clip for the show (Watch Video Here), it was revealed that the former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter privately had an “Exit Only” tattoo above his ass. The official description for the April 1 episode of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring reads as follows:

“Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki – A Finnish wrestling bad guy turned real-life racist politician, Tony Halme’s time in the WWF as Ludvig Borga is only the start of his chaotic and destructive life.”

– WWE wraps up over two weeks on the road overseas for their “Road To WrestleMania 41” European Tour with today’s live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the O2 Arena in London, England, at the special start-time of 3pm EST. / Noon PST. The tour kicked off back on March 14 in Spain, and included stops in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, England, Scotland, Austria and the Netherlands, and included three consecutive weeks of live day time episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

