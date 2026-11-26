Tammy Sytch is once again attempting to have her criminal conviction overturned.

The WWE Hall of Famer filed a second, amended motion on November 19 seeking post-conviction relief in connection with the March 2022 DUI-related traffic accident that claimed the life of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The latest filing comes after Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Christian Miller dismissed Sytch’s previous motion on October 21, citing procedural deficiencies that Sytch has apparently addressed in her amended filing.

Sytch continues to argue that she received ineffective legal representation, claiming her defense counsel failed to adequately investigate Lasseter’s pre-existing medical conditions and other potential contributing factors in his death.

Additionally, Sytch alleges that her legal team failed to investigate a potential conflict of interest involving an assistant state attorney who prosecuted her case and was reportedly married to the physician who pronounced Lasseter dead.

Sytch is requesting an evidentiary hearing, the appointment of new legal counsel if a hearing is deemed necessary, access to additional evidence and records, and ultimately, that her conviction and sentence be vacated and a new trial granted.

As previously noted, Judge Miller warned Sytch that successfully overturning her negotiated plea could result in previously dropped charges being reinstated, potentially exposing her to a prison sentence of up to 26 years.

Sytch pleaded no contest in August 2023 and was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison that November.

She is currently incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida, with a projected release date of December 2038.

(H/T: PWInsider)