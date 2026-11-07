Cody Rhodes has his sights set on a new challenge following WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

During Saturday’s Crown Jewel post-show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, “The American Nightmare” expressed interest in captaining Team USA in a traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico at WWE Survivor Series later this month.

The potential match was first revealed by Rey Mysterio during an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast. Mysterio confirmed that he would be leading Team Mexico, and Rhodes is interested in being his counterpart on the opposing side.

After defeating Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel, Rhodes indicated that he would welcome the opportunity to move on from their rivalry and participate in some “fun competition” at Survivor Series.

“Rey Mysterio is over there on Stephanie’s podcast talking about a Team Mexico vs. Team USA. Sounds great. He’s going to lead Team Mexico, I would love [to lead] Team USA, lead them along, find a team of my own, that sounds like something I’d like to do. Rey Mysterio, if you’re listening to me, let’s make that happen at Survivor Series. Let’s do that, you’re on.”

Rhodes opened Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event with his victory over Orton.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.