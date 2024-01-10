Teddy Hart is scheduled to appear in court this week following his arrest on July 15th.

He is facing charges of possessing MDMA (ecstasy) and a controlled substance without a prescription, both of which are considered third-degree felonies in Florida.

Additionally, he was cited for running a red light, which ultimately led to his arrest.

According to Pwinsider, the court documents indicate that he has a mandatory court hearing on Thursday at 8:00 AM in Titusville, Florida. This hearing is labeled as an “Early Resolution,” which could be a resolution to the case without going to trial.