– As noted, Tessa Blanchard will be making her controversial return to TNA Wrestling soon. In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that she will, in fact, be working the TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view tonight, December 13, at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the follow-up TNA iMPACT taping on Saturday, December 14.

– One name that can be ruled out as the surprise for the annual PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing VII event on December 29 in London, England is Will Ospreay. “The Aerial Assassin” commented ahead of the 12/19 show to state, “I’m not on Unboxing this year, surprise!” Responding to the comments on X were Tate Mayfairs, who wrote, “He ain’t ever coming back cause he knows he owes me a rematch and this time I’ll knock him out.”

– STARDOM has announced a tournament to determine their entrant into the upcoming International Women’s Cup at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025. The tourney will feature 16 competitors competing across two shows on December 20 and December 21 to determine who will move on to represent STARDOM in the tourney at the upcoming NJPW and AEW joint-special event on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome, which will feature top talent from AEW, ROH, CMLL and STARDOM.