The X Division Title Triple Threat is coming together for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.
Ace Austin defeated Crazzy Steve and John Skyler to qualify for the Triple Threat on this week’s Impact. The final spot will be revealed soon.
The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:
Impact World Title Match
Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)
Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title
Ace Austin vs. TBD vs. Trey Miguel (c)
