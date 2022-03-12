The X Division Title Triple Threat is coming together for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

Ace Austin defeated Crazzy Steve and John Skyler to qualify for the Triple Threat on this week’s Impact. The final spot will be revealed soon.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. TBD vs. Trey Miguel (c)

