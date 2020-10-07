It looks like Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will actually feature a court room segment with Otis, The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE issued the following teaser for the segment today and noted that Otis is actually heading to court to defend his Money In the Bank contract against the lawsuit brought by Miz and Morrison.

Otis set to defend his Money in the Bank contract in court The Workin’ Man Superstar heads to court this Friday, as Otis is set to defend his Money in the Bank contract. The Miz & John Morrison have schemed for weeks on how to take the coveted contract from the Heavy Machinery Superstar. The outspoken duo has attempted a number of heists, gotten Mandy Rose traded to Raw, and now resorted to legal action to try to pry the contract from Mr. Money in the Bank. Don’t miss Otis representing himself in court on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

You can click here for a recent report on Otis possibly losing his MITB briefcase.

