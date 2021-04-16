The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view is reportedly now scheduled for late June.

As noted, WWE recently confirmed that the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 16. Before that announcement Backlash was originally expected for June 20, and Money In the Bank was expected for May 16.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Money In the Bank is currently scheduled for that June 20 date. The news was first reported by Ringside News, noting that the decision was made a while ago.

Backlash and Money In the Bank will be held at the WWE ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

WWE is expected to officially announce Money In the Bank soon.

