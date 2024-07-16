An update on the future of ROH.

According to Fightful Select, ROH will receive more attention and care. The upcoming tapings in Arlington are seen as a potential turning point, with the brand set to have dedicated taping sessions.

One source informed Fightful that this change should result in more consistent creative output, as multiple shows will be recorded in a single day rather than filming weekly before or after Dynamite or Collision.

Additionally, it was mentioned that MxM has been signed specifically for the ROH brand. When asked if champions would be featured more frequently on ROH TV, either in matches or appearances, the response indicated that this is likely with the upcoming tapings.