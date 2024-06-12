The Grizzled Young Veterans are in talks with AEW.

The duo consisting of James Drake and Zack Gibson wrestled on the Aril 27th edition of AEW Collision, where they lost to The Acclaimed. G.Y.V. were not given the All Elite graphic, but that doesn’t mean their negotiations with the promotion has ended.

According to Fightful Select, the two-sides are still speaking about doing more work together. It does say in the report that it is “NOT A SLAM DUNK” that they will end up their full-time, but AEW does still have an interest. G.Y.V. was previously wrestling for TNA without contracts, but that run ended in March.

G.Y.V. were previously at WWE for years, but became free agents at the beginning of 2024. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on their status. Stay tuned.