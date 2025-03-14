Matt Hardy recently discussed the future of The Hardys in WWE following their victory at NXT: Roadblock over the Fraxiom duo (Nathan Frazer and Axiom).

Although both teams are interested in a rematch, Matt Hardy stated that The Hardys have wrapped up their involvement with NXT for now, suggesting that fans will have to wait before seeing them back in the NXT scene. He said,

“Yes. I do think we would want to run it back. As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later on down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet, but…”

He continued, “Just stuff, I’m going to leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE. But I would love to run it back, especially when we gave our initial thoughts following the match, the first thing post-match is like, hey, these guys got a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles and we were able to retain our titles, we prevailed but does this now earn us a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships because that is a tag team title that The Hardys do not have on their resume and The Hardys would like to have that on their resume. I think there’s maybe a selling point there, too.”

Karrion Kross recently praised JD McDonagh, calling him one of the toughest people in WWE, despite the locker room being full of tough competitors. His comments followed JD’s interview, where he discussed the brutal injury he suffered during a moonsault at the January 27th edition of Monday Night RAW, which resulted in a punctured lung and broken ribs, despite concerns initially focusing on his head and neck.

I was recently asked who’s the toughest wrestler in the locker room in an interview. Hard to say.

Fathers away from home, guys coming back from broken necks, weekly high risk takers, people battling through mental wars that they’ll never discuss publicly… JD is up there in… https://t.co/YEtXphJw3w — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 13, 2025

On March 13, WWE filed to trademark the term “Grande Americano.”

You can check out the official trademark description below:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom made a surprise appearance at Lucha Libre Rebelión’s show in Spain on Thursday.

Axiom, originally known as A-Kid in Spain, worked for several promotions in the country before joining WWE in 2020. He competed as A-Kid in NXT UK and NXT before being rebranded as Axiom in 2022.

its so nice that a-kid and axiom decided to match today! pic.twitter.com/tMmreVa5U8 — aj⚡️ (@wolverpunks) March 13, 2025

(h/t – Fightful)