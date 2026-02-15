The door between TNA and WWE isn’t closed for The Hardys.

And more moments could be on the way.

Throughout the ongoing partnership between TNA Wrestling and WWE, The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) have emerged as the most high-profile names to cross over between the two promotions.

The legendary duo even captured the NXT Tag Team Championships during their run, though their reign was short-lived.

They have not appeared back in NXT since dropping the titles in October.

Now, it appears their time working with WWE may not be finished.

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Matt Hardy addressed the possibility of returning to WWE in a larger capacity.

“We’re in constant negotiations with WWE about doing some more stuff,” Matt revealed. “We will do more with them.”

That said, Hardy made it clear that remaining with TNA was a priority for the team rather than jumping back into WWE full-time.

“It was very important to us to stay at TNA as opposed to becoming a WWE full-time act [again],” he explained. “In TNA, we’re going to be put in a position to succeed, and we can contribute, and we can help the company grow and be better.”

He also spoke positively about their interactions with WWE leadership during the partnership.

“The relationship with WWE has been great. Anytime we’ve interacted with Shawn Michaels, he was absolutely awesome – Triple H, whoever, we’ve got along with everybody really good. I think you’re going to see some more cool Hardy Boyz moments in WWE before it’s all said and done in 2026.”

Make of that what you will.