– Mance Warner won a Battle Royal on the September 25 episode of TNA iMPACT to secure the No. 20 spot in the annual ‘Call Your Shot Gauntlet’ at the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view on October 12 in Lowell, MA.

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella moderated ‘The Final Negotiation’ between tag-team wrestling legends and longtime career rivals The Hardys and Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz) for their showdown for the TNA World Tag-Team Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2025. TNA Wrestling released the complete segment from the September 25 episode of TNA iMPACT via their official YouTube channel shortly after the show wrapped up (see video below).

– Following the 9/25 episode of TNA iMPACT, the following matches are now being advertised for the TNA Victory Road 2025 special event on Friday, September 26, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Countdown To TNA Victory Road 2025

* Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz

* The First Class Penthouse with special guest Matt Hardy

TNA Victory Road 2025

* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

* Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland

* Hometown Man & Matt Cardona vs. The Nemeths

* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)

* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali (Hardcore War Advantage Match)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)

* Elegance Brand (c) vs The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday evening for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results, and again on 10/12 for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2025 results coverage.