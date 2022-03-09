The Ladder Match for the WWE NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver will feature Carmelo Hayes defending against four other competitors.

The first qualifying match will take place next Tuesday as Cameron Grimes takes on Santos Escobar. WWE has not announced the other three qualifiers as of this writing.

Next week’s NXT will also feature a battle of tag team partners as Persia Pirotta takes on Indi Hartwell. The tension between Hartwell and Pirotta has been building, and they had words on this week’s show before agreeing to lock up next week.

Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton will also take place next Tuesday on NXT. This week’s show saw Sarray attack Stratton, which allowed Fallon Henley to defeat Stratton in singles action.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s NXT:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid makes his NXT 2.0 debut

* Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the Fatal 5 Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

